Neena Gupta Refuses To Share Workout And Yoga Videos With Fans; Here's Why

Neena Gupta is an avid social media user. She goes on to share several pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. The actor has been seen posting several videos giving fans tips on how to spend their quarantine. Recently, Neena Gupta shared a video where she is seen telling fans that she will not be sharing any yoga tips and here’s why.

Neena Gupta recently took to Instagram to share a video where she can be seen engaging with her fans. And since the actor has been sharing several tips, fans asked to share yoga videos, to which Neena Gupta refused. In the video, Neena Gupta can be heard telling fans that the reason she did not share and will not share any yoga tips is that everyone has a different body type.

She also went to tell fans that the yoga she does may not suit everyone and she also does not encourage anyone to learn yoga looking at somebody. She said that one must have an instructor present while you perform yoga and always consult a family doctor to know if you can practice yoga. Check out the video below.

Neena Gupta's quarantine

As per reports, Neena Gupta is spending her quarantine time in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand. Neena Gupta has been sharing several pictures and videos on her social media handle giving fans a glimpse of how she is spending her time indoors and also advised fans to do the same. Check out some of her videos below.

