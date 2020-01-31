Neena Gupta's Upcoming Movie List For 2020 That Must Not Be Missed

Neena Gupta is a veteran actor and popular name in the Indian Television industry who managed to make her way into Bollywood with many blockbuster movies like Badhai Ho and more. The actor has been commended for her role in TV shows like Buniyaad alongside Kiran Juneja and Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi alongside Mona Singh.

The star has been making big in Bollywood with many unconventional and path-breaking roles. Here is a list of the upcoming movies of Neena Gupta after Panga that fans are waiting for.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a movie that revolves around the concept of same-sex marriage and the couple's conquest to be accepted by their families. Neena Gupta plays the role of a mother pf one of the protagonists in the movie. The romantic movie also stars Ayushmann Khurana and Jitendra Kumar and it is going to be released on February 21, 2020.

Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty directed movie, Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Neena Gupta, and more. Neena is going to play the role of Veer's mother (Akshay's character's mother). The action-movie is based on the life of a Police officer who fights against crime. The movie is going to showcase the adventures of an anti-terrorist squad. The action film is going to hit the theatres on March 27, 2020.

Gwalior

Gwalior is going to be released on July 19, 2020. Although not much information is given out, it is speculated that the movie is under the filming stage. The film is directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. It is produced by J Studio and Next Level Productions.

