Neena Gupta's Accessories Collection Has Left Us In Awe! Have A Look

Neena Gupta is a fashionista who can give tough competition to several other actresses in Bollywood. She is seen in unique accessories and her ways of wearing those accessories is simple yet quirky. For instance, not everyone can wear a Kundan set with a shirt. Have a look at the gorgeous Neena Gupta and her beautiful ways of wearing accessories:

Neena Gupta's jewelry collection

Neena Gupta was seen wearing a floral print jacket and floral baggy pants that she paired up with a black top with a simple plunging neckline. She finished her outfit with a pair of black calf-length boots and a beaded multi-layered neckpiece. She finished her 'boss look' with sun glasses. She left her hair open to complete the look.

There was another picture where she was seen wearing a white shirt with a red and green neck piece. She looks beautiful with her neat look. Have a look at the picture below:

In this picture, she is wearing a mini white shirt and a beige trench coat. She has her stunning knee-length leather boots on with her hair styled in curls. Not just that, Neena is wearing a gorgeous choker necklace to go with the look.

On the professional front, the actor will be soon seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is a sequel of the 2017 Shubh Mangal Savdhan movie. It stars Aayushmaan Khuranna in the lead. 83, and Sooryavanshi are her other upcoming movies.

Here are some more collection of accessories which were donned by Neena Gupta:

