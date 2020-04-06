The Debate
Neena Gupta Posts About COVID-19 Says, "HUM SAB POLICE HAI"

Bollywood News

Neena Gupta is one of the most critically acclaimed actors of Bollywood. Recently, she advised people to stay indoors with this amazing post. Read more to know

neena gupta

Neena Gupta is one of the most critically acclaimed actors of Bollywood. She has starred in several films and television series till date and has earned a big name for herself in Bollywood. She has always been a strong female role model for a lot of women out there and has also been featured in films that deal with social issues and social stigmas.

Recently, she took to her social media handle and asked for small acting roles. She also posted a video, in which gave the netizens major anti-COVID-19 goals. Read on to know more about Neena Gupta's COVID-19 post here: 

ALSO READ | Fact Check: Has NASA Confirmed Navagraha's Perfect Alignment On 5th April At 9pm?

Neena Gupta's 'HUM BHI POLICE HAI' post 

Taking to her Instagram handle, on April 6, 2020, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor posted a video, that featured several Indians who talk about how they will not let go their loved ones out of the house for whatever reasons they may have. Neena Gupta tried to spread awareness about COVID-19 lockdown and tried to encourage people to follow basic safety protocols. Here is the video. 

ALSO READ | Google Arts & Culture App Gets A New Tool, Brings Van Gogh, Kahlo, And Others To Life

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor's Sister Rhea Has Special Plans With Masaba Gupta Post-COVID-19 Lockdown

In the video, people talk about how they will not let their relatives go out for walks, yoga sessions, office, playing games and other things. It says that we are Police in our own ways and should take matters in our own hands. She captioned the video saying, "We’re all in this together! Stay home. Stay safe." 

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Has A Quarantine Message For "YOU" As India Fights COVID-19 Outbreak

For the unversed, Neena Gupta was last seen in playing the character of Manju Devi, in the TV series titled Panchayat. It is a comedy-drama television series. It features Jitendra Kumar, Chandan Roy, and Raghuvir Yadav in the lead role. 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

