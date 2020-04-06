Neena Gupta Posts About COVID-19 Says, "HUM SAB POLICE HAI"

Neena Gupta is one of the most critically acclaimed actors of Bollywood. She has starred in several films and television series till date and has earned a big name for herself in Bollywood. She has always been a strong female role model for a lot of women out there and has also been featured in films that deal with social issues and social stigmas.

Recently, she took to her social media handle and asked for small acting roles. She also posted a video, in which gave the netizens major anti-COVID-19 goals. Read on to know more about Neena Gupta's COVID-19 post here:

Neena Gupta's 'HUM BHI POLICE HAI' post

Taking to her Instagram handle, on April 6, 2020, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor posted a video, that featured several Indians who talk about how they will not let go their loved ones out of the house for whatever reasons they may have. Neena Gupta tried to spread awareness about COVID-19 lockdown and tried to encourage people to follow basic safety protocols. Here is the video.

In the video, people talk about how they will not let their relatives go out for walks, yoga sessions, office, playing games and other things. It says that we are Police in our own ways and should take matters in our own hands. She captioned the video saying, "We’re all in this together! Stay home. Stay safe."

For the unversed, Neena Gupta was last seen in playing the character of Manju Devi, in the TV series titled Panchayat. It is a comedy-drama television series. It features Jitendra Kumar, Chandan Roy, and Raghuvir Yadav in the lead role.

#Panchayat#पंचायत



सादगी और सहजता से बनाई गई एक ऐसी सीरीज जो वर्षों तक दर्शकों के मन पर राज करने वाली है।कथा से लेकर परिवेश तक और कलाकारों से लेकर अभिनय तक सब कुछ बेहतरीन है...सब सार्थक है।इतनी सुंदर परिकल्पना और इतना खूबसूरत गवहीं पन...❣️

लाजवाब सीरीज के लिए पूरी टीम को बधाई🌼 pic.twitter.com/ZSeZ7jWNS2 — Adarsh Kumar Mishra (@IamishraAdarsh) April 4, 2020

