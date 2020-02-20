Neena Gupta's Heartfelt '#WarriorForLove' Story Leaves Fans Teary-eyed

Veteran actor Neena Gupta is on a roll lately after taking the box-office by storm with her phenomenal performance in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhai Ho. Gupta is all set to star in yet another Ayushmann Khurrana starrer titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan alongside her Badhai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao. She has been busy promoting her film across the country and on social media. However, amidst the promotions of her upcoming film, Neena Gupta shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram handle after she watched the promo of an upcoming show which moved her.

Neena Gupta narrates a heartfelt story after watching the promo of an upcoming show

One of the most eminent Indian television channels Zee TV is coming up with a new primetime fiction show titled Qurbaan Hua which will premiere on February 25, at 10 p.m. from Monday to Friday. The show is an intense drama that revolves around the lives of Neel and Chahat, two passionate young individuals, who despite hailing from highly different backgrounds and cultures, have one thing in common, which is their intense love and respect for their families.

The show's tagline, "Jab Parivaar Par Ho Vaar, Insaan Kare Har Hadd Paar" stuck with the Badhai Ho actor Neena Gupta who got nostalgic after hearing the line. Moved by the idea of #warriorforlove, Neena shared her story on Instagram via a video wherein she narrated a story of her father, who prioritised his family over everyone else and lost his sense of individuality for his family.

Neena captioned the video writing, "#WarriorForLove @zeetv par kuch dekha toh koi apna yaad aaya, jisne sab Qurbaan karke mujhe iss qaabil banaya!

Here's the story of my father, my Hero, my #WarriorForLove! Inspiration for the video - #QurbaanHuaOnZeeTV"

Check out the whole video below:

