Neena Gupta On Gajraj Rao In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan': Our Relation Evolved With Time

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been making headlines with its intriguing plot based on same-sex love. While the film has got fans excited for its release, what goes unnoticed is the reunion of the Badhaai Ho co-stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The duo's chemistry as a middle-aged couple in Badhaai Ho received pouring love from the audience and critics alike. Recently, while interacting with a news portal, Neena Gupta opened up about her on-screen equation with Gajraj Rao.

Neena Gupta reveals her on-screen chemistry with Gajraj Rao has evolved with time

While talking to PTI, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan star Neena Gupta opened up about her relationship with co-star Gajraj Rao. She went on to reveal that while filming Badhaai Ho, Gajraj was very reserved and quiet. She also added that he would go on to take a lot of permission during the scenes which really irritated her. From keeping his head on her lap to filming different scenes, he asked Neena Gupta about everything, she added.

In the same interaction, Neena Gupta revealed that with time and endless rehearsals, it all became easy and the comfort evolved naturally for her and Gajraj. Talking about their current equation, she expressed that they like joking around and pull each other's legs. Gupta shared that they are very comfortable with each other now, both mentally and physically, which adds a spark to their on-screen chemistry, she added.

Meanwhile, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a film that attempts to break stereotypes around same-sex relationships. Ever since the official trailer of the film is unveiled, fans in huge numbers have gushed to talk about the Ayushmann and Jitendra's chemistry in the movie. The song from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also hit a milestone in no time. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens on Friday, February 21, 2020.

(Image courtesy: Gajraj Rao official Instagram)

