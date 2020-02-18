Neeraj Pandey to don the director's hat for a Hotstar Original series 

Special 26 fame director Neeraj Pandey is all set to make his digital debut soon. If the reports are to go by, the filmmaker will be making his web debut with a Hostar Original series titled Special Ops. The series, that is reported to be at the scripting stage, is interestingly based on real-life events. Here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha To Make Her Digital Debut As She Completes Nearly Ten Years In Bollywood

Neeraj Pandey to make his digital debut with Special Ops

Reports have it that Neeraj Pandey, along with Shivam Nair will be directing Special Ops, an action-based series. Special Ops has been concocted by Neeraj Pandey and his team, who have been working on the series for some time now. Reports suggest the series is written by Neeraj Pandey, along with writers Deepak Kingrani and Benazir Ali Fida. The series is reported to be shot in various exotic locations like Turkey, Azerbaijan, Jordan and India.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Completes 20 Years In Bollywood, Credits Fans For Her Successful Journey

Neeraj Pandey on Special Ops

In a recent media interview, published on an online portal, Neeraj seemed excited to collaborate with Hotstar for Special Ops. He further revealed that the series would recreate real-life events that have affected many lives over the past few years. As per reports, he mentioned that he is excited about the series and is confident that the audience will love the gripping and thrilling story of Special Ops.

Also Read | Disha Patani Wants To Follow The Footsteps Of Priyanka Chopra In Bollywood

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Movies Which Redefined Romance In Bollywood

Meanwhile, Neeraj Pandey's last directorial Aiyaary failed to impress the audience and critics alike and was a box office debacle. Reports have it that the director is working on various Bollywood movies that are in different stages of productions. Reportedly, these movies will feature some A-list stars. However, nothing about his next Bollywood movie has been confirmed as of yet.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Neeraj Pandey Instagram)

Neeraj Pandey to don the director's hat for a Hotstar Original series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.