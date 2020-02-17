Disha Patani Wants To Follow The Footsteps Of Priyanka Chopra In Bollywood

According to reports, Malang actor Disha Patani aspires to be just like global icon Priyanka Chopra. It has been reported that Disha Patani in an interview spoke about how both Priyanka Chopra and herself are from a small town Bareilly, India. She further added that she is very impressed with Priyanka Chopra’s journey in Bollywood.

When asked about her career goals, Disha stated that she wants to make a strong foothold in the Indian film industry. Disha Patani added that she has to go a long way and still work hard. However, she stated that she is very happy with the small as well as big achievements. According to reports, Disha Patani further stated that she feels that Priyanka Chopra has achieved a great deal in Hollywood as well and that she has made India proud.

She even revealed that she aspires to work in Hollywood, just like Priyanka Chopra. She was heard saying that she hasn’t really thought about it. She also revealed that she does not have an agent who would get her an opportunity to work in Hollywood films. Disha Patani revealed that she feels it isn’t easy to audition for Hollywood films. However, she feels that she is doing quite well in Bollywood and she reportedly wishes to work in Hindi films.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the movie Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The Mohit Suri directorial also starred Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. She was hugely acknowledged for her acting and her screen presence. In the coming future, she will be seen in the Prabhu Deva directorial and Salman Khan starrer Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie will also star Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

