Kareena Kapoor Khan's Movies Which Redefined Romance In Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan is arguably one of the best actors in Bollywood. She has been in the industry for a long time and has grown into a fine actor over the years. Kareena is known for her charm and her list of romantic and fun-loving films. She has stayed true to the romance genre and has always delivered some of the best performances in her films.

Times when Kareena redefined romance in Bollywood

Jab We Met

One of her most iconic and memorable films is the 2007 release Jab We Met. This Imtiaz Ali directed film touched the hearts of millions with its immersive story and the character build-up for the protagonists. Kareena played the character of Geet in the film, a Punjabi girl who is free-spirited, adventurous and fun-loving. She was cast opposite Shahid Kapoor, whose character Aditya was her polar opposite. Their worlds collide and what happens next forms the beautiful romantic love story.

Kyon Ki

This 2005 Priyadarshan film was considered as one of the most anticipated films of its time, due to the pairing of Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The story of the film revolved around Anand, who was a mentally unstable person. When admitted to a psychiatric facility, Tanvi played by Kareena Kapoor falls in love with him. However, Tanvi’s father does not approve of their relationship as Anand was accused of the murder of his fiancée.

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

Sooraj Barjatya directed Main Prem Ki Dewani Hoon was one of the love stories to feature Kareena in 2003. The film paired Kareena opposite Hrithik Roshan, and hence fans were eager to witness their on-screen chemistry. The film revolved around a case of mistaken identity. Kareena's character falls in love with Hrithik Roshan's Prem, only to realise later that Abhishek Bachchan's Prem was the one her sister had chosen for her. What happens next forms the story.

