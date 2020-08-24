Sonu Sood inspires AP villagers as 250 families build road pitching funds; actor replies

One might be aware of Dashrath Manjhi, (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Manjhi: The Mountain Man) who build a road after toiling for 22 years. While he was the one-man army in that case, now a group of villagers have also a similar task in Andhra Pradesh. They have credited Sonu Sood for inspiring them to take matters in their own hands by building a road.

AP villagers inspired by Sonu to build road

As per a tweet, 250 families collected Rs 20 lakh by managing two loans, and then all families contributed Rs 2000 each. They arranged cranes to build a 4-km ghat road in Vizianagaram district.

It is said that they have been after the authorities to build a road to connect them to the village since 1947, but there was no development on that front. The only mode of transport for them was being carried with a ‘doli’ along with the villagers, something that would be hard during medical emergencies.

Inspired by @SonuSood (not kidding!), 2 villages in #Vizianagaram dt of #AndhraPradesh decided to stand on their own feet. After begging the local govt since 1947 to build a road to access the village on a hill top, each family pooled in ₹2,000 to build a road themselves! (1/4) pic.twitter.com/zrLJkfRT90 — krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) August 24, 2020

Till today, the only mode of transport for around 250 families in Chintamala & Kodama villages of Salur mandal was the doli. Pregnant women had to depend only on this for emergencies. This pic is from 2 yrs ago where the lady was carried in a harness for 12 km to the hosp (2/4) pic.twitter.com/ctLI57CauO — krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) August 24, 2020

Overall ₹20 lakh was collected (Two loans + ₹2,000 from each family). The villagers hired JCBs from neighbouring #Odisha to build the 4-km ghat road. The villagers were inspired by @SonuSood's deeds and felt that there's no point waiting for others to fulfill their needs. (3/4) pic.twitter.com/yJ8UKGWCe7 — krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) August 24, 2020

Looking at Sonu’s social initiatives in the past few months, they felt that they should not wait and construct the road themselves.

Sonu was overwhelmed with his role in the story, and called it the ‘best news ever’. The actor added that they will inspire the nation to follow it. The Dabangg star exulted that the country was witnessing a transformation while promising that he will visit them soon.

Jai hind🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/L90U3NBFqd — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 24, 2020

I will soon come and visit you guys❤️ you will inspire the nation. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/BTARu7G07e — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 24, 2020

Sonu’s mission to help people during the coronavirus pandemic, which started with sending migrants back home, has continued even after the easing of restrictions. Be it donating face shields to police, funding the revamp of a damaged home, setting up a martial arts school for the viral ‘Warrior Aaji’, arranging medical treatment and equipment, and the most recent, setting up a platform to give jobs, hiring them and also giving them accommodation, is winning praises.

(with inputs from ANI)

