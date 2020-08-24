Last Updated:

Sonu Sood Inspires AP Villagers As 250 Families Build Road Pitching Funds; Actor Replies

Sonu Sood inspired AP villagers to take matters in their own hands as they built a road by pitching funds. The actor wrote that they had inspired the nation.

Joel Kurian
One might be aware of Dashrath Manjhi, (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Manjhi: The Mountain Man) who build a road after toiling for 22 years. While he was the one-man army in that case, now a group of villagers have also a similar task in Andhra Pradesh. They have credited Sonu Sood for inspiring them to take matters in their own hands by building a road. 

AP villagers inspired by Sonu to build road

As per a tweet, 250 families collected Rs 20 lakh by managing two loans, and then all families contributed Rs 2000 each. They arranged cranes to build a 4-km ghat road in Vizianagaram district.

It is said that they have been after the authorities to build a road to connect them to the village since 1947, but there was no development on that front. The only mode of transport for them was being carried with a ‘doli’ along with the villagers, something that would be hard during medical emergencies. 

Looking at Sonu’s social initiatives in the past few months, they felt that they should not wait and construct the road themselves.  

Sonu was overwhelmed with his role in the story, and called it the ‘best news ever’. The actor added that they will inspire the nation to follow it. The Dabangg star exulted that the country was witnessing a transformation while promising that he will visit them soon.

Sonu’s mission to help people during the coronavirus pandemic, which started with sending migrants back home, has continued even after the easing of restrictions. Be it donating face shields to police, funding the revamp of a damaged home, setting up a martial arts school for the viral ‘Warrior Aaji’, arranging medical treatment and equipment, and the most recent, setting up a platform to give jobs, hiring them and also giving them accommodation, is winning praises.

(with inputs from ANI)

 

 

