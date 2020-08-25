Neha Dhupia's 'No Filter Neha' Witnesses Sonu Sood & Kiara Advani At Their Candid Best

Recently, Bollywood actor and talk show host Neha Dhupia teased a promotional clip from the upcoming season of her chat show, No Filter Neha. The clip witnessed actor Kiara Advani making shocking boyfriend revelations, while Sonu Sood shared his experience with handling 7.5 lakh migrant calls. Take a look at the clip shared:

Also Read | Neha Dhupia Says She 'loved Every Bit' Of Husband Angad Bedi's Film 'Gunjan Saxena'

Kiara speaks about her boyfriend

As seen in the promotional clip shared, Neha Dhupia inquired Kiara Advani if any of her boyfriends have been on No Filter Neha before. Reacting to the question with a suppressed laughter, Kiara Advani remarked: ‘Nice Question’. However, the clip does not feature the actor making any firm comments on the question asked.

If the rumours are to be believed, actor Kiara Advani is currently dating Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra. The rumoured couple had jetted off to Dubai to celebrate the New Year’s eve together. However, the actors have never spilled any beans about their relationship.

Also Read | NehaDhupia Participates In A Task With Contestants Of 'MTV Roadies'; See Pics

Sonu speaks about migrants

The clip also featured actor Sonu Sood speaking about his experience of helping the migrant workers of India, who faced the brunt of the unprecedented lockdown imposition. Speaking about the same, Sonu Sood revealed that his team engineered a toll-free number that can receive more than 1000 calls a day. Adding to the same, the actor mentioned that he was taken by surprise when his team received nearly 7.5 lakh call requests within the 38 hours of its launch. Ever since the lockdown was imposed, Sonu Sood helped many migrant workers to get back to their homes, who were left stranded. The actor made arrangements for them in special trains and also lent his support to fans on social media, amid these trying times.

Also Read | NehaDhupia Participates In A Task With Contestants Of 'MTV Roadies'; See Pics

All about NoFilterNeha

In 2016, Dhupia hosted a true-blue Bollywood podcast called No Filter Neha on the Indian music app Saavn. On her show, Neha interviews Bollywood celebrities, who spill lesser-known facts about their personal lives. The show received positive reviews, with over 2.3 million listeners the year it was launched.

(Image credits: Neha Dhupia Instagram)

Also Read | Neha Dhupia Says She 'loved Every Bit' Of Husband Angad Bedi's Film 'Gunjan Saxena'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.