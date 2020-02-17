Neeti Mohan: All You Need To Know About The Singer's Family, Career And Relationships

Neeti Mohan is a popular Indian singer who is mostly noted for her work in Hindi films. However, she has also sung in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, English, among other languages. She is now considered to be among the most popular celebrities in the Indian music scene. Let's check out various aspects and details concerning the singer's early life, career, family and relationships.

Early Life and Career

Mukti is now a popular singer. But let's take a look at the chronology of the artist. She was a part of National Cadet Corps NCC. Neeti attended the Birla Balika Vidyapeeth and grew up to go to Miranda House, University of Delhi to pursue Bachelor's in Philosophy. Check out the singer's recent social media post. This picture is along with her sister from Umang 2020.

Neeti was one of the winners of Channel V's reality show Popstars. She was being chosen for Aasma and the singer rose to prominence after recording Ishq Wala Love from Student of the Year. She also won the Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent and was nominated for the Best Female Playback Singer for Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2012.

Family and Relationships

Neeti's father Mohan Sharma is a government officer and mother Kusum Mohan is a homemaker. Neeti also had three younger sisters, Shakti and Mukti, who are popular dancers. The singer is married to Nihaar Pandya. The couple tied the knot on February 15, 2019.

