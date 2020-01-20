The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Times When Shakti Mohan, Neeti Mohan, And Mukti Mohan Gave Fans Sister Goals

Television News

Shakti Mohan, Neeti Mohan & Mukti Mohan look beautiful together. Here are 5 times when they gave us some serious sister goals. Read on to know more details.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
shakti mohan

Neeti Mohan is a popular Indian singer who has given her voice to many Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi, and English songs. She rose to popularity with her song, Ishq Wala Love from the film, Student Of The Year. She is also blessed to have 3 other sisters who are equally talented.

While Neeti is a popular playback singer, Shakti Mohan is an Indian dancer and television personality. Mukti Mohan is a contemporary dancer, and Kriti Mohan is an artist manager. Together, the Mohan sisters have taken over the internet with their bond and powerful performances in several instances. Listed below are the five times when the Mohan sisters gave us total sister goals. 

READ: Shakti Mohan On 'Break A Leg' Season 2 And What She Has In Store For Fans

Shakti Mohan, Neeti Mohan, Mukti Mohan, and Kriti Mohan together showcase their love and bond

1) Love and bond witnessed at Neeti Mohan's pre-bridal shoot

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NEETI MOHAN PANDYA (@neetimohan18) on

READ:Shakti Mohan Opens Up About Choreographing Ranbir Kapoor For The Film 'Shamshera'

2) Showcasing their style and beauty Goals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NEETI MOHAN PANDYA (@neetimohan18) on

READ:Shakti Mohan Aces Up Fashion Game By Adorning These Outfits | See Pictures

3) Sisterly bond witnessed as Shakti, Neeti, Mukti, and Kriti Mohan gather for a casual dance

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakti Mohan (@mohanshakti) on

4) The Mohan sisters have a great bonding night

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakti Mohan (@mohanshakti) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakti Mohan (@mohanshakti) on

5) Wedding scenes of the Mohan sisters

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakti Mohan (@mohanshakti) on

READ: Neha Kakkar To Neeti Mohan: Female Singers Who Rose To Fame In The Last Decade

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AJIT DOVAL AS INDIAN SPY IN PAK
'IT'S A DRAMA TO DELAY EXECUTION'
PM MODI LAUDS DRAVID AND LAXMAN
SAIBABA BIRTHPLACE ROW WIDENS
BONEY ON SHABANA AZMI'S HEALTH
SWAMY'S NADDA PREDICTION