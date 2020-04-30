Rishi Kapoor's Death: When Neetu Kapoor Opened Up About Her Husband's Treatment

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at the age of 67 this morning at HN Reliance Hospital. The actor died after putting up a brave fight against cancer for a long time. He was suffering from Leukemia and was then taken to New York for nearly a year to undergo the treatment.

The actor returned to India in September 2018. And once they returned to India, Neetu Kapoor had opened up about the details of her husband's treatment. In an earlier interview with a news portal, Neetu Kapoor revealed how she and her family dealt with the situation and also how she reacted when she got to know about it.

She revealed saying that her first reaction was very bad. She also said that she and her kids were completely devastated and did not know what to do. She then revealed that they thought to themselves that this is it and they have to deal with it no matter what. While on the other hand, Rishi Kapoor was in complete denial. She said that he was not himself for almost four to five months. She then said that when one accepts their issues and deals with it, then they are stronger. She said that Rishi became much stronger over the past months.

Neetu Kapoor further revealed that she felt like she was Rishi Kapoor’s mother during the whole time. She said that she had to take care of his medicines, food, and well-being and a mother always want to give her best. The actor also revealed that she used to trick Rishi Kapoor in eating in food, as he used to not eat for nine days at a go. She said that he would talk to the nurse about some good dish at a restaurant and then he would quickly say, ‘really? ok, let us go try that.'

Neetu Kapoor also revealed that she used to post pictures on her Instagram handle to keep the positivity going. She said that she would not share pictures of him feeling low or sad. She recalled an incident saying that when she was waiting for the hospital’s elevator, a young boy told her that his father is also going through the same problem that Rishi was going through.

He told her that his father used to get depressed and then they used to show him Rishi Kapoor’s pictures saying that ‘look at Rishi, he is so happy and is getting treated, then his father would agree on doing the treatment.’ Neetu Kapoor revealed that she felt so nice as she was able to help somebody.

Rishi Kapoor's family issued an official statement after actor's demise

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

