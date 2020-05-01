Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Rakesh Roshan Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Comforted Him On The Phone

Rakesh Roshan, one of the closest friends of Rishi Kapoor since last 45 years, started crying on the phone when Ranbir Kapoor shared the news of his father's demise. Sharing the details in an interview with a leading daily, Rakesh Roshan said instead of him consoling Ranbir, he was comforting Roshan on the phone as he started crying. Calling him a pillar of strength to Rishi Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan said that he was shocked when he heard the devastating news.

Having acted in movies like 'Jhoota Kahin Ka (1979), and Aap Ke Deewane in 1980, among many others, Rakesh Roshan said that Rishi Kapoor always came unprepared for the shots. Calling him a 'natural and spontaneous', Rakesh said 'he came alive' as the director called action! 'Main camera ke saamne bas masti karta hoon,' Rishi once told Roshan.

Rishi did a cameo in Roshan's debut film Khudgarz (1987) because he was 'integral' part of his life. Roshan met him in March before the lockdown and said that they were remembering the good old days and how they came close during 'Khel Khel Mein' (1975).

Rakesh Roshan's son Hrithik on Saturday posted a throwback picture with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. He wrote a long emotional note for Rishi Kapoor and thanked him for being 'ridiculously honest' about his work.

