Neetu Kapoor Celebrates Karwa Chauth 2020 With The Kapoor Family; Misses Rishi Kapoor

With the entire Bollywood reveling in the festive vibes, Neetu Kapoor was seen celebrating Karwa Chauth 2020 with the Kapoors. She shared a cute glimpse of the celebration on her Instagram. The entire Kapoor family had gathered to celebrate this auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth. Let’s take a look at one of the Kapoor family photos and see who Neetu Kapoor has been missing the most.

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared the family celebration picture but it was evident that she missed husband Rishi Kapoor on this day. Neetu Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth 2020 gathering included all her family members including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor and many others. The entire family can be seen wearing dazzling traditional outfits while celebrating Karwa Chauth 2020. Neetu Kapoor stated in the caption that she celebrated Karwa Chauth with family. She addressed husband Rishi Kapoor as Kapoor Sahab and stated that she missed him the most.

Many of her fans took to Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram and reacted to her picture. They stated that they miss Rishi Kapoor as well. Many others showered this Kapoor family photo with hearts. Take a look at how fans remembered Rishi Kapoor and filled the comment section with love.

Kapoor family photos

Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram is loaded with several Kapoor family photos illustrating their fun memories spent together. Let’s take a look at some of the most amazing Kapoor family photos that were loved by the fans.

Neetu Kapoor shared these memorable pictures a while ago when her family celebrated her birthday. The first picture depicted the fun while Neetu Kapoor was cutting her birthday cake. The next one was an adorable one as son Ranbir Kapoor was seen adorably hugging and wishing his mother on her birthday. In the last picture, Neetu Kapoor gave a glimpse of the decorations planned by her family. She was overwhelmed to celebrate her special day with them and stated in the caption that the richest are the ones with good relationships. She also stated that everyone needs love, support, strength from their loved ones always and on this day she feels that she is the richest.

