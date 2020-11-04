Kareena Kapoor Shares 'Bhoot Police' Poster Which Depicts #AatmaNirbhayaBharat

Kareena Kapoor shares the first poster of Saif Ali Khan starrer Bhoot Police and calls it "the new normal is the paranormal". Bhoot Police stars Kareena Kapoor's husband Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Javed Jaffrey in the lead roles. Take a look at her post.

Kareena Kapoor unveils Bhoot Police poster

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post recently revealed the first look of her husband's movie titled Bhoot Police. She captioned the post as, "The #NewNormal is Paranormal Good luck guys... kill it." The movie poster showcases a haunted house, a creepy location, and a van with World Vashikaran specialist written on it. The film has been directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh S. Taurani and Akshai Puri. The film poster also takes a twist on the word Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and makes it "AatmaNirbhayaBharat".

Saif Ali Khan's movie Bhoot Police is his third movie in the horror genre. With the movies Darna Mana Hai, and Go Goa Gone being his first two movies in the spooky genre. Earlier, Bhoot Police was announced with a cast of actors Saif Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh according to reports by DNA in 2019. While talking to DNA, Fatima Sana Shaikh had opened up about being replaced and said that the film was with Fox Star Hindi and now it is with another production house. However due to the cast change, now the Bhoot Police cast includes Saif along with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline and Javed Jaffrey.

The cast of Bhoot Police has been sharing their own experiences as the filming of the same began a few days ago. Actor Yami Gautam was seen sharing photos from Dalhousie where the film is currently being shot. She shared a clip showcasing a view from her balcony. A few days earlier Jacqueline had even shared the post of the whole cast posing in front of their chartered flight as they started their journey for the filming of the horror-comedy movie.

Apart from Saif Ali Khan's Bhoot Police which had recently started filming, the actor has also competed his movie titled Bunty Aur Babli 2 while he has also announced his next big-budgeted movie alongside Prabhas in Adipurush. Om Raut's directorial Adipurush is however slated for a 2022 release.

