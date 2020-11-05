Natasha Dalal Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor And Others

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth 2020, Anil Kapoor’s wife hosted an event at her residence. Celebrities like Maheep Kapoor, Natasha Dalal, Bhavana Pandey and several others gathered at the event to celebrate the occasion. Several group pictures were shared on their respective social media handles.

Natasha Dalal was spotted wearing a red saree embroidered with golden flowers. Maheep Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor also opted for red dresses. The ladies were accompanied by Bhavana Pandey, Krishika Lulla, Laali Dhawan, Jaanvi Dhawan, Reema Karnani and Neelam Kothari. All of them were spotted donning colourful outfits as they prepped up for the pooja. Bhavana Pandey wore a pink and yellow coloured traditional attire for her pooja. Take a look at their Karwa Chauth 2020 celebrations.

Raveena Tandon's Karwa Chauth 2020 celebrations

Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle and shared several pictures of her donning a stunning red attire, all geared up to celebrate Karwa Chauth. She was spotted wearing gold jewellery with her bright red traditional attire. Tandon can be seen holding all the pooja ingredients required on Karwa Chauth. In the caption, Raveena Tandon stated that she kept the fast for the happiness, long life and health of her mothers, her dad, husband, kids and their families.

She added that it is the first time that her husband Anil and her kids are not with her to help her do the prayers and break her fast. Raveena Tandon said that she misses her family as she celebrated Karwa Chauth in Dalhousie. The actor further added that for her, the holiest and purest is the prayers for her parents, her husband and her family who enrich her life every day with love and happiness. In the end, she thanked God for everything.

As Raveena Tandon was all prepped up for the pooja, she posted these pictures a few hours before after the moonrise. She shared glimpses of the pooja with a series of photos in which she can be seen on a video call with her husband. As she was far away from her husband, they both connected virtually and performed the entire pooja on the video call. She could be seen performing the pooja and then breaking her fast while looking at her husband.

