Neetu Kapoor Says, 'we've Gone Crazy' With Funny Video On Virus Precautions, Celebs Agree

Bollywood News

Neetu Kapoor said 'we've gone crazy' with a funny video on people taking precautions amid the recent outbreak of coronavirus. Celebs also agreed with the actor.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neetu Kapoor says, 'we've gone crazy' with funny video on virus precautions, celebs agree

With deaths of over 3,000 and thousands of cases tested positive, the coranavirus/COVID-19 has created a scare around the world. As the virus spread to almost all the continents and to the major countries, the respective governments and doctors have been advising citizens to take precautions. Numerous people across the world have started taking additional measures, by wearing masks and events too are being cancelled for the fear of the spread of the virus.

READ: Arjun Rampal Issues A Coronavirus Advisory On Instagram With Masked Selfie, Says 'be Safe'

However, are we being over-cautious? Neetu Kapoor felt ‘we all have gone crazy’ amid the coronavirus scare and shared a funny video on Instagram. 

 In the video, people are standing at the bus stop, before all hell breaks loose when a woman sneezes. A man takes out his gun and shoots the woman and all others are seen spraying all over her and around them to prevent any spread of viruses. They return to normal after the process while the woman who sparked it, lied on the ground. 

Here’s the post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We all have gone crazy 🤦‍♀️

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

Numerous celebrities agreed to Neetu’s point of view. Sussanne Khan wrote, ‘this is so true’, Sunita Kapoor called it ‘truly mad’ while Shabina Khan responded that ‘mental was the right word.’ Jwata Gutta, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were among others to react.

READ: Delhi Woman Asks Govt To Monitor Supply Of Masks & Sanitizers Amidst Coronavirus Panic

While over 1 lakh persons have been affected with coronavirus across the world, in India, 43 cases have been reported. 

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: Centre Warns Of Strict Action Against Hoarding Masks & Sanitisers

Bollywood too reacted accordingly. The IIFA Awards, that was scheduled to be held at the end of March, has been postponed. Reports state Baaghi 3 collections have also been affected to an extent.  

Celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Prabhas, Parineeti Chopra were seen wearing the mask during their travels. Many have also urged their followers to be safe with the ‘mask selfie.’ 

READ: Milind Soman Defines 'Friday Face' Yet Again With 'a Different Kind Of Mask'

 

 

First Published:
