Milind Soman Defines 'Friday Face' Yet Again With 'a Different Kind Of Mask'

Supermodel Milind Soman has been having 'that kind of day' with the weekend in tow. The fitness enthusiast took to his Instagram on Friday and shared an interesting update on this week's 'Friday Face'. Amid the growing scare of the deadly coronavirus in the country, the actor, who travels across the country for different events, posted a quirky photo of himself with half of his face painted with the iconic DC Comic character Joker's mask.

He captioned the post saying,"#fridayface it's that kind of day! Flying around the country today means we might have to wear a different kind of mask .. dont like it, but what to do?" Addressing his fans and followers, Milind Soman added, "Stay safe people, keep your immune system strong! Be active, exercise, sleep well and above all, think positive thoughts.".

Have a look:

Read | Milind Soman works for a social cause through Pinkathon, see details

The 'Ironman of India' Milind Soman, who epitomises fitness and health with his well-maintained lifestyle, joins the many celebrities who have been sharing their take on the coronavirus scare currently prevalent in the country. The quirky way of putting forth a message has been liked by netizens and fans of the actor. Milind Soman had a similarly quirky 'Friday Face' last week with his wife Ankita Konwar posing and pouting with him in an adorable photo.

Have a look:

Read | Milind Soman reveals what he eats throughout the day in order to stay fit & healthy; read

On the professional front

Milind Soman is currently a judge of MTV’s Supermodel of the Year. It is an ongoing reality fashion show which airs on MTV India. The show is based on the concept of grooming and training models for the fashion industry. There are ten supermodels who get selected from all over the country who are trained under the guidance of mentors like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Ujjwala Raut, and Anushka Dandekar.

Read | Milind Soman has set these records which gives fans major fitness goals

Read | Milind Soman shares adorable photo with wife Ankita, calls it 'Friday Faces'; see pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.