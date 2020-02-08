Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal And Other B-Town Celebs Who Featured In Hit Music Videos

The concept of singles and music videos has been going on since quite some time now. Very often, popular Bollywood personalities are roped in to increase the popularity level of music videos. But there have been instances in the past that actors became famous years after featuring in some music videos. From Alia Bhatt featuring in Prada to Vicky Kushal in Pachtaoge, let's look at the list of actors who featured in music videos/singles.

Bollywood personalities who featured in music singles

Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi in Pachtaoge

The National-Award winning actor Vicky Kaushal featured in Bhushan Kumar's Pachtaoge. Singing sensation Arijit Singh sang the heart-wrenching track. Street Dancer 3D fame actor Nora Fatehi also featured in the music video. Pachtaoge is Vicky Kaushal's first-ever single. The Vicky Kaushal starrer music video was a smashing hit and his performance in the single was highly lauded by the audience.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in Urvashi

Is it a lesser-known fact that the blockbuster Kabir Singh jodi, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, worked together in a stylish dance music video titled Urvashi, prior to the hit movie. The song is a remake of famous Prabhu Deva track Urvashi Urvashi. Both Shahid and Kiara danced their hearts out in this music video. A must-listen peppy track sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Alia Bhatt in Prada

Alia Bhatt is known for her impeccable acting skills and drop-dead gorgeous looks. In the year 2019 Alia Bhatt featured in her first-ever music single titled Prada. It is a foot-tapping song with an uber-cool hook step. Alia Bhatt looked really pretty in the track and danced beautifully. Alia Bhatt collaborated with the famous band The Doorbeen for Prada. The song was a smashing hit and Alia's fans lauded her look in the single.

Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor in Dheere Dheere

Hrithik Roshan is one B-town star who needs no introduction. He is one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood who has proved his mettle time and again. In 2015, Hrithik Roshan featured with famous B-town Diva Sonam for the remix version of 90s popular track Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana. In no time the music video became viral and Sonam-Hirthik's chemistry was truly appreciated by the audience. A romantic track by Yo Yo Honey Singh which is a must-listen

Salman Khan in Honey Honey

Bharat actor Salman Khan worked with actor-turned director Divya Kumar Khosla in Honey Honey, a music video in 2012. Salman Khan and Divya Kumar Khosla looked really cute together in the video. Sung by Roop Johri and Kunal Ganjawala, it is fun and peppy track. If you haven't seen it yet, then watch the video now!

