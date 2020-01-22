Priyanka Chopra To Alia Bhatt; Bollywood Divas Who Rocked The Trench Coat Look Like A Boss

With winters at its peak, Bollywood divas are leaving no stone unturned to up their glam quotient by wearing some really classic and fashionable woollen apparels. From woollen skirts, dresses, pantsuits to trench coats, these stunning actors are having their best fashion foot forward this winter season.

The trench coats are quite in trend nowadays. Numerous celebs like the global icon Priyanka Chopra to Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt, were clicked donning some stylish trench coats recently. Take a look at some actors who have rocked the trench coat look like a boss lady.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Tangerine Pantsuit At The NBA India Games

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is an international star who has been juggling between countries due to her work commitments both in Hollywood and Bollywood. She is often papped at the airport in some truly fashionable trench coats.

Priyanka Chopra has worn different style trench coats several times and how. The former beauty queen manages to impress her fans every time she sports a trench coat. Take a look at some photos of Priyanka Chopra in trench coats.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Collection Of Designer Bags Is Any Fashion Enthusiast's Envy

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is amongst the most-talked-about and much-loved actors in Bollywood currently. Her sense of style is mostly casual and classic. Alia Bhatt likes to keep her outfits subtle and classic, and often opts for pastel shade.

Alia Bhat wore a voguish white trend coat and the Raazi actor looked gorgeous in it. This white trench coat of Alia Bhatt is a must-have winter essential.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Movies That Broke The Conventional Bollywood Heroine Stereotype

Deepika Padukone

When talking about most-stylish Bollywood celebs, there's no way one can fail to mention Deepika Padukone. Similarly to Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone is often spotted donning some outlandish trench coats at various outings. Take a look at these ultra-modern trench coat worn by the Chhappak actor.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Refutes Rumours Of Injury On Film Sets, Slams Publications In A Long Post

Bhumi Pednekar

The Bala actor was spotted in a blue trench coat and she simply looked breathtaking in it. Bhumi kept her entire look simple and stylish with brown leather bottoms and mustard stilettoes.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.