Alia Bhatt's Best Moments From Her Blockbuster Film 'Udta Punjab', Take A Look

Alia Bhatt climbed the ladder of popularity from her debut film Student of the Year itself in 2012. But it was her acting demeanour in 2016's blockbuster hit Udta Punjab, which cemented her place in Bollywood as a prodigious actor. Helmed by filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey, Udta Punjab dealt with the sensitive issue of drug abuse and drug trafficking in the state of Punjab.

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

This was the first time Alia Bhatt essayed the role of a migrant labourer, who in a turn of events gets trapped into the vicious drug trafficking cycle. She learnt Bihari language to get into the skin of her character for the film. Post the release of the film, the actor won almost every award in the country for her stupendous performance in Udta Punjab. Talking about Udta Punjab, let's reminisce some memories and take a look at best Alia Bhatt's moments from the film.

Best moments of Alia Bhatt from Udta Punjab

When Alia gets suspicious

Source: Youtube

Alia plays a migrant labourer in the film, who is poor. In this scene, Alia Bhatt first notices about the whole drug trafficking racket. She tries to earn some money out of it and hides a packet of drugs, to sell at a higher cost. But unfortunately gets abducted by criminals who are involved in the racket.

Alia is a hockey lover

Source: Youtube

Another scene where Alia Bhatt showcased her hockey skills is a moment to watch out for in the film. Alia Bhatt plays a sports enthusiast who is a talented hockey but due to lack of facilities and money, she is unable to follow her passion. Alia Bhatt also played a quick hockey match in Udta Punjab and showcased her hockey skill set beautifully.

When Alia elopes

Source: Youtube

Alia being sexually harassed by the kidnappers who abduct her to claim their drugs back from her is a crucial scene in the film. For several days Alia stays with them as a victim. But one day she finally elopes and set herself free from the physical and mental torture.

Source: Karan Johar Instagram

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen opposite her real-life beau Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film Brahmāstra. It also stars veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Brahmāstra will hit the theatres in the winters of December on 4th,2020

