Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Adorable Selfie With Mother Neetu Kapoor And Daughter

Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s eldest daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is currently with her mother, Neetu Kapoor at their Mumbai residence. Recently, Riddhima Kapoor, who has been quite active on social media, shared a picture with her mother, Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Samara. Read on to know more details about the story:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares new picture with Neetu Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently shared an adorable selfie with her mother, Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Samara. In the picture, the trio can be seen smiling adorably for the camera. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also captioned the picture as, “Three generations - love & only love. @neetu54”. From the looks of it, their new puppy is trying to get a sneak peek into the family selfie.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently gifted the Shih Tzu puppy to her mother, Neetu Kapoor. Her mother even took to social media immediately after that to thank her for the gift. In the picture, Neetu Kapoor is seen cuddling with the new puppy whom she named as Doodle. She also penned a caption thanking Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for the same, “Can’t thank @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial enough for this cute button “Doodle “ also @vardaan_gupta__ for sending”.

Even Riddhima Kapoor Sahni welcomed the new member into the household with an adorable post on social media. She shared a picture of herself and her mother, Neetu Kapoor holding Doodle. She even captioned the picture as, “We welcome this cutie Doodle #shitzulove Thank you @vardaan_gupta__ He is absolutely adorable”.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, in Mumbai. He was fighting leukemia for the past two years. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was not able to join her family for his funeral due to the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak. She arrived by road to Mumbai a day later after acquiring a special pass. She has been with her mother, Neetu Kapoor since then. Even her brother, Ranbir Kapoor regularly visits them.

