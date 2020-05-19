Neetu Singh Shares Unseen Picture With Rishi Kapoor, Says 'wish It Could Remain Complete'

Actor Rishi Kapoor, aged 67, breathed his last at HN Reliance Hospital after being admitted there on the previous day of his demise. Since the news of Rishi Kapoor's death flared all over the internet and broadcasting media, celebrities from all walks of life paid their tribute to the legendary actor and shared condolences with the bereaved family. Recently, Rishi Kapoor’s wife, actor Neetu Singh shared an unseen family picture on social media with a wish. Read the details here.

Actor Neetu Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to share an unseen throwback picture of her family, which features Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhimma Sahni, Samara Sahni and the late Rishi Kapoor. In the picture, Rishi Kapoor can be seen flashing a big smile at the camera, while Neetu Singh is seen posing in a stripped jump-suit. With the picture shared, Neetu Kapoor wrote: “How I wish this picture could remain complete as is ❤️”. Take a look at the picture:

Neetu's post for Rishi Kapoor

Since the tragic death of Rishi Kapoor, his wife, Neetu Singh has been sharing several unseen pictures and videos of the late actor on Instagram. Recently, Neetu Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a priceless picture with her ‘guardian angels’, the Ambani family. As seen in the picture shared, Neetu Singh, Rishi Kapoor, Neeta Ambani and Mukesh Ambani can be seen posing for a happy picture: Take a look:

