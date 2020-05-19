Neetu Singh Shares Unseen Picture With Rishi Kapoor, Says 'wish It Could Remain Complete'

Quick links:
Actor Rishi Kapoor, aged 67, breathed his last at HN Reliance Hospital after being admitted there on the previous day of his demise. Since the news of Rishi Kapoor's death flared all over the internet and broadcasting media, celebrities from all walks of life paid their tribute to the legendary actor and shared condolences with the bereaved family. Recently, Rishi Kapoor’s wife, actor Neetu Singh shared an unseen family picture on social media with a wish. Read the details here.
Actor Neetu Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to share an unseen throwback picture of her family, which features Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhimma Sahni, Samara Sahni and the late Rishi Kapoor. In the picture, Rishi Kapoor can be seen flashing a big smile at the camera, while Neetu Singh is seen posing in a stripped jump-suit. With the picture shared, Neetu Kapoor wrote: “How I wish this picture could remain complete as is ❤️”. Take a look at the picture:
Since the tragic death of Rishi Kapoor, his wife, Neetu Singh has been sharing several unseen pictures and videos of the late actor on Instagram. Recently, Neetu Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a priceless picture with her ‘guardian angels’, the Ambani family. As seen in the picture shared, Neetu Singh, Rishi Kapoor, Neeta Ambani and Mukesh Ambani can be seen posing for a happy picture: Take a look:
For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too.. needless to say it was full of high emotion. But it’s a journey we would not have been been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family. As we’ve gathered our thoughts over the past few days we’ve also tried to find the words to express the gratitude we feel towards the family for the countless ways in which they have seen us safely through this time. Over the last seven months every member of the family has gone above and beyond in every way possible to care for our beloved Rishi and ensure he experienced as little discomfort as possible. From ensuring he was medically attended to, to making frequent, personal visits to the hospital to shower him with love and attention, to even holding our hand and comforting us when WE were scared. To Mukesh Bhai , Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha - you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience - what we feel for you can not be measured. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless, unending support and attention. We feel truly blessed to count you among our nearest and dearest. Sincerely and with utmost gratitude, Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor Family.🙏💕
