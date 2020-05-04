Neetu Singh Says 'Love You' To Alia Bhatt On Her Heartfelt Post For Rishi Kapoor

Alia Bhatt recently took to her Instagram and shared a heartfelt post where she wrote down a few words for late Rishi Kapoor. Alia Bhatt wrote that for the past two years, she has Known Rishi Kapoor as her friend and that she will always cherish the warm hugs received from the late actor. Her heartfelt note concluded with her writing that she thanks the universe for giving her the opportunity to know him. Alia Bhatt's post was loved immensely by netizens, who wrote sweet comments under the actor's post. But, one of the most emotional replies came from Neetu Singh who wrote 'Love You' for Alia Bhatt.

Neetu Singh's reply on Alia Bhatt's post

Neetu Singh took to the Instagram comment section and wrote 'Love you' for Alia Bhatt. The actor has been dating Ranbir Kapoor for over a year now. It is also rumoured that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be tying the knot soon. Looking at the heartfelt conversation the two had in the comment section, it is evident that Alia Bhatt and Neetu Singh adore each other a lot. Check out Neetu Singh's comment below -

On Rish Kapoor's death, the Kapoor family released a note for his fans and peers in the entertainment industry. The note stated that Rishi Kapoor fought through the battle of cancer with a joyful attitude and did not let the disease get the best of him. Here is what the public statement on Rishi Kapoor's death read below -

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

