Unseen Pic Of The Day: Rishi Kapoor & Neetu Singh's Wedding Invite Finds Its Way Online

'End of our story' wrote Neetu Kapoor as she posted a cheerful picture of her husband and actor Rishi Kapoor soon after his demise, in a heartbreaking post. It was 46 years ago that the fairy tale story of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh began on the sets of Zehreela Insaan, a 1974 movie. And recently their wedding invitation has been going viral over the internet.

Recently, the wedding invitation of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh has found its way to the internet. The two tied the knot in the year 1980 in a grand wedding ceremony at the R.K Studios. Fans were also delighted to see this lovely invitation which was sent by Mr. and Mrs. Raj Kapoor. Take a look at this beautiful wedding invitation of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh here.

Fans also commented with lovely messages on this post. It is also very evident that fans are still grieving the loss of their favourite actor. Some of his fans wrote ‘Rest in Peace.’ While some were very happy to see the invitation card of the two. Check out a few comments by fans.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's love story

In an earlier interview, Rishi Kapoor had revealed how he fell in love with Neetu Singh. He said that he had an argument with his girlfriend and was completely heartbroken. He also said that he had taken help from Neetu Singh in writing telegram to his girlfriend, as they were shooting for the film Zehreela Insaan.

Later, he started to realise that Neetu Singh was the one for him. He revealed that he used to miss her when he went to Europe for a shoot. And added saying that he sent her a telegram from Europe to Kashmir saying that he was thinking about her.

