Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Young Ranbir Posed With Rishi Kapoor And Neetu Singh

The recent demise of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor was a big shock for the whole celebrity fraternity and his fans. After his demise, many special memories like throwback pictures that were surfaced online. One of these throwback pictures is going viral all over the internet as fans swoon over the goofy and cute pose of little Ranbir Kapoor as he stands with his family for a picture.

This throwback picture cherishes the time when young Ranbir Kapoor enjoyed some family time with his father Rishi Kapoor, mom Neetu Singh and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. In this picture, he is seen striking a pose with an adorable smile and by keeping a hand on his head. On the other hand, Rishi Kapoor is seen happily posing alongside his family. Neetu Singh is seen wearing a turtle-neck sweater, while both dad and son duo, Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor kept it casual with t-shirt and denim. Fans are widely loving the picture and the picture has been shared on various fan pages of the duo.

On May 3, 2020, a picture of Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor paying their tribute to Rishi Kapoor went viral on social media. The picture is from Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet. While Neetu was seen wearing a white suit, Ranbir Kapoor wore a white kurta with an orange turban. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rishi Kapoor's daughter, drove down from Delhi to attend the prayer meet as she couldn't make it for the funeral. Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia at H N Reliance hospital Mumbai. The Kapoor family also issued an official statement regarding the death of Rishi Kapoor.

