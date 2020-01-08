Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi's Cute Photos With Daughter Will Melt Your Heart!

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia tied the knot with The Zoya Factor actor Angad Bedi last year. The two lovebirds have been on their A-game often posting pictures of each other. The couple has a daughter together and is one of the cutest Bollywood family on Instagram. Take a look at the family pictures of this much in love Bollywood couple who are still on the highest of their careers even after being a parent to a newborn.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi pics

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi both shared a pic with their daughter Mehr on her first birthday with this adorable post.

Angad Bedi's pic with Mehr

Angad Bedi shared an emotional and adorable post when Mehr was only 11 months old. He showcased the perfect example of a doting father to his infant daughter hoping that she will not turn up to be like her mother Neha Dhupia. Even Neha replied to this post and the couple shared a sweet banter over Instagram.

The couple shared this pic with through their Instagram account on the account of Children's Day.

The Bedis shared their family picture on the New Years.

Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, and Mehr are dressed up in an all-red avatar for the last year's Christmas.

Actor Angad Bedi is gearing up for his upcoming popular series Amazon Prime series called Inside Edge 2. The show is all set to release on December 6 starring Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sayani Gupta, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Sapna Pabbi, and Aamir Bashir. Whereas Neha Dhupia currently hosts a talk show called No Filter Neha where she has candid conversations with Bollywood stars which often brings viral revelations by the celebrities.

