Janhvi Kapoor Is Full Of Surprises And Revelations On Neha Dhupia's Show

Janhvi Kapoor has joined the list of celebrities who have shared everything up close and personal on actor Neha Dhupia's radio talk show No Filter Neha. In an interesting teaser of the episode posted by Neha Dhupia through her Instagram handle, Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor can be seen in a relaxed avatar sporting a blue shirt and jeans revealing the strangest and quirkiest of thoughts to her.

Amidst the rumors of her relationship status with her Dhadak co-star, the video features a candid Janhvi initially rubbishing the suggestion of dating Ishaan Khatter and later naming him in the 'Mr. Admit It Already You're In A Relationship' category in one of the fun trivia questions posed by Neha Dhupia.

Watch the fun video:

Read | 'Dostana 2': Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan begin shooting for the next schedule

The Dhadak actor has been in the city post her brief vacation in the holy city of Varanasi and seems to be enjoying the festive cheer. Janhvi took to Instagram on Monday and posted a close-up of herself posing in a Santa hat with a cute, toothy grin as she looks all ready to celebrate Christmas.

Janhvi Kapoor captioned the post saying, “It’s almost Christmas and I’ve got more than one reason to be this happy!! P.S. this was truly candid.” The post was loved by her fans through innumerable wishes for the upcoming festivities in the comments.

Take a look at her post:

Read | Janhvi Kapoor vs Ananya Panday: Who will land up in Vijay Deverakonda starrer 'Fighter'?

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?

The Dhadak actor has some power-packed films lined up for release in the upcoming year. Janhvi will be seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories as a part of director Zoya Akhtar's segment along with actors Vijay Varma and Raghuvir Yadav. The horror anthology film will be available for viewing on January 1, 2020.

Janhvi is also set to feature along with actors Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya as the leading cast of Dharma Productions' upcoming film Dostana 2 directed by Collin D'Cunha. The actor is also set to fly on screen in the biopic of Gunjan Saxena titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Janhvi will be also seen in Karan Johar's movie Takht, which sports an ensemble cast of seasoned actors like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

Read | Janhvi Kapoor is still on holiday hangover from her Varanasi trip; see pics

Read | Janhvi Kapoor is happy for "more than one reason", can you guess them?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.