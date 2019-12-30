Neha Dhupia Talks About Facing Sexism In The South Indian Film Industry

Neha Dhupia is popular for her performances in the Bollywood and is also known to be vocal and outspoken about social and other causes. The actor never minces her words and calls a spade a spade. Neha has been seen on screen in some Tamil projects.

She recently opened up about her views on facing sexism in the Southern film industry. She went on to reveal that the makers of a film once insisted on feeding the male lead first while she would sit hungry on sets. The actor further added that despite everything, nothing ever bothered her.

Also Read | Rani Mukerji In A 'funny Side Up' Avatar With Neha Dhupia Reveals Key To Look Beautiful

Also Read | When Neha Dhupia Amped Up The Glam Quotient With Her Stunning Fashion Statements

Neha Dhupia's views on the Southern film industry

While having an interview with an entertainment portal, Neha spoke about her experience while working in South Indian cinema. She said that long time back when she was doing a South film, the makers always insisted on feeding the hero first while she would be hungry but they would say he is in the shot so he will pick up the plate first.

She said that such bizarre things would happen in the industry, years ago but things like that don't happen any more. She said that such a thing happened with her just once on the set but she laughed it off and it really did not bother her. Neha currently hosts a talk show called No Filter Neha where she has candid conversations with Bollywood stars which bring waves of reactions on social media.

Also Read | Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Are The New 'Raj And Simran'; See These Pictures To Believe

Also Read | Neha Dhupia On Being Sidelined After Pregnancy: 'I Did Not Get Any Offers Post Childbirth'

#vlog12 .. #nofilternehaseason4 @janhvikapoor is as cute as a button on our jus dropped , absolutely fresh 👌episode of #nofilterneha ... exclusively on @jiosaavn co produced by @wearebiggirl 🥳💕🔥 pic.twitter.com/lx5wluvNYg — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) December 27, 2019

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez Has Funny 'banana' Talk With Neha Dhupia, Reveals Actor Who Is 'kela'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.