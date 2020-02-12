Neha Dhupia And Mira Rajput's Special Initiative For Pregnant Women Is Worthy Of Applause

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia along with Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is all set to launch a walkathon for pregnant women. The one-kilometre walk will be launched with the objective of inspiring moms-to-be for making ' #BigLittleSteps ' into the world after welcoming this new phase in their lives.

The initiative also focuses on motivating the pregnant women to embrace self-love and take care of their health during pregnancy. Neha also revealed to an online portal about her pregnancy days. She said that during the fifth month of her pregnancy, she would often wonder whether the things she is doing will be beneficial for her child.

Neha revealed that she realized the importance of self-love during her pregnancy

She also added that she never asked herself what she really needed or what she should do for herself. Neha also said that it was during the phase of her pregnancy that she realised the importance of self-love and that how necessary it is for all the soon-to-be mothers.

She also said that the mother should be in good health, both physically and mentally to be able to take care of her child. Neha added that this initiative is for making expecting mothers realise that it is very important for them to eat right, exercise regularly and get adequate rest during the time of their pregnancy.

Mira revealed that she used to ignore her health during her first pregnancy

Mira Rajput who is herself a mother of two lovely children, Misha and Zain, also spoke about her pregnancy phase. She revealed that during her pregnancy, she would often neglect her health. But it was during her second pregnancy, that she realised the importance of self-care.

Mira also asked all the expecting mothers to realise the worth of self-care and join her for this initiative. Both Neha and Mira are known to be doting mothers to their children and also take to their social media handles to share beautiful pictures with their kids every once in a while.

