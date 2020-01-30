Neha Dhupia On Completing 2 Decades In Front Of Camera: 'Never Thought I'd Last This Long'

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia is arguably one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi film industry today. The actor has played myriad roles in many successful films and has also played the female lead in films like Qayamat: City Under Threat, Julie, Kya Kool Hain Hum, Garam Masala, Chup Chupke among many others. On Thursday, the actor clocked in 20 years of her journey in front of the camera which began with her initial days as a model and then a string of films that made her the well-known actor that she is today. Neha Dhupia was last seen onscreen in the 2018 Pradeep Sarkar film Helicopter Eela along with actor Kajol.

In an interaction with the media at an event on Wednesday, Neha Dhupia claimed that she is glad to have completed 20 years in the showbiz. "It feels amazing," she said. She revealed that when she started out, she didn't think she would last for so many years in the industry. The actor made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the Ajay Devgn starrer Qayamat and then went on to do films like Julie and Sheesha which did not do so well at the box-office. The actor is now married to model-actor Angad Bedi and also has a one-year-old daughter Mehr.

Dhupia, who is often seen onscreen in pivotal supporting roles, is a regular name in the social circuits in Bollywood.

The actor has bankrolled and directed her radio chat show No Filter Neha which has been an excellent source of the latest scoops on Bollywood celebrities. Neha Dhupia, who is currently shooting for the youth-adventure reality TV show MTV Roadies as a gang-leader, sais that "she is excited about it". Neha also opened up about her latest interaction with Ma Anand Sheela, former spokeswoman of the Osho movement.

Neha Dhupia will reportedly host a fireside chat with Ma Anand Sheela. As exciting as the opportunity is for her, Neha revealed that she is nervous about facing a woman who is very powerful with words. Neha herself is known for her bold and unadulterated style of voicing out her concerns. She had recently opened up about her views on facing sexism in the Southern film industry. She went on to reveal that the makers of a film once insisted on feeding the male lead first while she would sit hungry on sets. The actor further added that despite everything, nothing ever bothered her.

