Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Look Adorable As They Take Compatibility Test; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia has been constantly sharing tips about motherhood, on Instagram, amid coronavirus lockdown. Just like many other celebs, she is continually urging fans to stay protected at home amid this crisis situation. Recently, she was seen taking the famous couple compatibility test with her husband Angad Bedi.

Taking to Instagram, Neha Dhupia posted a video in which she can be seen twinning with her husband. The video sees them answering questions by pointing out at each other while being blindfolded. The couple answered questions like who is more likely to forget anniversary and who can write love poems. While the last question left both Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi surprised.

The last question features the duo answering who is more likely to cheat. While Angad Bedi did not react, Neha Dhupia was seen rolling eyes towards her husband. While sharing the video, Neha Dhupia wrote how she got inspired by Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap to make the video.

Have a look at the video shared by Neha Dhupia here:

Previously, Neha Dhupia had been sharing how she is spending time with her one-year-old daughter at home amid coronavirus lockdown. She opened up about the difficulties she is facing while giving tips on how to handle the situation carefully. Neha Dhupia can be seen urging fans to stay safe at home in several videos. Have a look at how Neha Dhupia is dealing with lockdown here:

