Neha Dhupia Shares Adorable Pics Of Daughter Mehr As She Turns A Year & Half

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's beautiful daughter- Mehr Dhupia Bedi is the highlight of their social media accounts. The couple often keeps sharing pictures and videos with their little one, that takes the internet by storm. On May 18, Mehr Dhupia Bedi turned a year and a half, and hence Neha shared a slew of adorable pictures of the little munchkin. Check out.

Mehr Dhupia Bedi turns a year and a half

On Monday night, Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram and shared little Mehr's adorable pictures. Neha also revealed that her daughter turned one and a half years old. The Chup Chup Ke actor penned a sweet caption that read, "And just like that our baby girl is 1 1/2 years old." The pics see Mehr Dhupia Bedi standing near the windowpane, all busy gazing at the view outside. Take a look at Neha Dhupia's Instagram post here.

Meanwhile, as Vicky Kaushal turned 32 on Saturday, wishes poured in for the Uri actor on social media. Neha Dhupia, who has worked with Vicky Kaushal in Karan Johar's segment of Netflix's Lust Stories, shared a cute photo of them and wrote, "Happy birthday, sabke pyaare aur sabse pyaare Vicky Kaushal ... sending you so much love." Vicky Kaushal, in no time, dropped a comment on the post that read, "Love you Neha." Check out.

On May 10, along with celebrating Mother's Day, Neha Dhupia also celebrated her second wedding anniversary. The actor shared cute pictures with husband Angad and their little munchkin, giving a glimpse of the celebratory vibe at home. In the pictures, Neha can be seen cutting two cakes. She is seen holding Mehr, while Angad feeds her a piece of cake. She captioned the pictures as, "Lockdown celebrations ... #mothersday and #weddinganniversary ... #family #satnamwaheguru."

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, Neha Dhupia, who is currently quarantining at her home with Angad Bedi and Mehr Dhupia Bedi keeps sharing glimpses of her whereabouts with Mehr at home. Long back, she gave a virtual view of how quarantine looks like in her house. The picture has Neha, Angad Bedi, and their daughter all busy playing with different toys, while the entire room is filled with clothes and soft toys. Neha is seen providing the sipper to Mehr, while the doting daddy Angad Bedi can be seen lying on a huge panda beside his daughter.

