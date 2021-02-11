Neha Dhupia Poses With Miss India Winners: "Only A Well Balanced Head Can Wear A Crown"

Neha Dhupia, like a number of other actors in Bollywood, entered the world of films after a successful career in modelling. Neha gained a lot of popularity after getting crowned as Miss India way back in 2002. In her recent post on Instagram, she has posted a few pictures with the new winners of the Miss India contest and also penned special praise for the winner of this esteemed competition. Have a look at the pictures shared by the actor, along with the reaction of the fans.

Neha Dhupia poses with Miss India winners, fans react

Neha Dhupia is known to be quite active on Instagram and she often displays her modelling skills in the several pictures posted by her. With the actor having won the competition herself nearly two decades ago, Neha had been invited to the esteemed fashion and modelling event. She recently posted a few pictures from the event, from the moment when she stood beside the winners of the Miss India competition. Manasa Varanasi was crowned Miss India World, Manika Sheokand was announced as Miss India Haryana, while Manya Singh was announced as Miss India Uttar Pradesh.

Neha looked straight at the camera, as the three winners enjoy the moment of their glory. Neha tagged all of the three winners in the caption of the post and also had a message complimenting the three winners. It read, “Only a well balanced head can wear a crown”. She then congratulated the three of them and wrote, “Onwards and upwards”. Neha’s followers on Instagram were quick to respond in the comments section, congratulating the winners and complimenting their looks.

Neha Dhupia’s successful modelling career was followed by a number of roles that she was offered. She ended up working in several hit films ever since, including in Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi films. Some of her most popular films include De Dana Dan, Garam Masala, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Singh Is Kinng and many more. Among her recent popular film projects is Lust Stories, which released in 2018.

