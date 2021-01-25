Neha Dhupia Shares Stunning Sunkissed Selfie By The Pool Post Swim; Fans Go All Hearts

Neha Dhupia often entertains her fans by constantly sharing her pictures on social media. On January 24, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a sunkissed selfie of her, just after her swim. Sharing the 'out-of-pool' image on social media, Neha Dhupia wrote, "Sun daze #selfie". Take a look at Neha Dhupia's Instagram handle.

In the post, Neha Dhupia looks stunning in a white coloured bikini suit. Neha Dhupia also sported matching sunglasses. She is spotted in white tinted sunglasses. The actor's perfectly toned body looks tanned as she soaks up some sun while smiling for her selfie, with hair tied behind.

Neha Dhupia's sunkissed selfie

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers were quick to share their responses to Neha Dhupia's photos. One of the users commented, "Neha dhupia in dhup" (Neha Dhupia in sun), another added, "Kissed in gold". Another fan wrote, "u r a selfie queen". Neha Dhupia's Instagram post received more than 43k likes and 217 comments. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Neha Dhupia's Instagram comment section

A few days ago, Neha Dhupia was spotted chilling on a beach with her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. While the former lied down and soaked in the sun, laying on the sand, the little munchkin played with sand, making sandcastles. Here, Neha Dhupia is seen in black beachwear. On the other hand, Mehr Dhupia Bedi looks adorable in her pink outfit. Her beachwear ensemble has a sea life design.

As seen in the caption, Neha Dhupia said she was doing 'ab crunches' on the beach. Sharing two pictures from her relaxing time on the beach, Neha Dhupia wrote, "Somewhere between ab crunches and building sand castles". Angad Bedi was missing in this adorable family picture. This picture of Neha gained more than 60k likes. Take a look at Neha Dhupia's photos with daughter Mehr on the beach.

