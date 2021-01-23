Neha Dhupia Shares Beach Pic With Daughter Mehr In Between 'building Sandcastles'

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi along with their daughter Mehr Dhupia were recently in Goa for a small vacation. The actor is quite active on her Instagram and is often seen sharing pictures from the trip. In one such picture, Neha is seen chilling at the beach with her daughter Mehr, who is busy making sandcastles. In the caption, she talked about ab crunches and sandcastles. The caption reads, "Somewhere between ab crunches and building sand castles ... [emoji]" Her comment section is filled with her fans calling her 'Beautiful' and also talking about her daughter Mehr Dhupia.

Neha Dhupia's Instagram is filled with pictures of herself and her daughter, Mehr. Earlier, she shared a picture of them together while enjoying a day at the beach. The actor is wearing a red and white striped monokini while holding her daughter and kissing her on the forehead. With a beautiful sunset in the background, the actor called it, 'Magic Hour', in her caption. Check it out.

A few days ago, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi came back to Mumbai from their Goa trip. Taking to her Instagram, the actor shared a series of selfies with her husband. While the two were chilling on a boat, the caption was filled with a combination of emojis that indicates the couple going on a boat ride to see dolphins. Check out the post.

On the work front

Neha Dhupia started her career with the 2003 film, Qayamat: City Under Threat. She has various movies under her belt like Kya Kool Hai Hum, Julie, Garam Masala, Shootout at Lokhandwala and more. Currently, she has been appearing as a judge for MTV Roadies and also runs a Bollywood podcast named #NoFilterNeha, where she interviews celebrities. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi dated for a few years before getting married on May 10, 2018. Neha gave birth to Mehr on November 18, 2018.

