Neha Dhupia Opens Up About Not Getting Constant Work And How She Creates It For Herself

Neha Dhupia has made a return to the screens with her new short film Step Out that recently released online on Disney+ Hotstar. On February 4, in a conversation with Koimoi, she spoke about not getting constant work and how she created work for herself.

In the interview, Neha spoke about her constant effort and dedication towards work saying she had never been a person who had been sitting at home not doing any work. Even when she wasn’t working in movies, she was busy with No Filter Neha or Roadies. Besides that, Neha was also doing the most important job that any woman or person could do that is trying to be her version of a good parent who was present around her child as much as she could.

The actor also added that she remembered having a conversation with Saurabh Shukla where she told about where she told him about being blessed for constantly working even if it wasn't in movies. Neha said she was always hardworking and added that she is not saying so with any level of immodesty stating that she genuinely didn’t get much work but rather had to create work around her.

Further talking about creating work for herself, Neha stated that you create the work you really want to do. She talked about how the short film Devi was offered to her and a similar thing happened with Step Out when she was waiting for something interesting to happen. Notably, she also the co-producer of Step Out.

Neha Dhupia's career

Neha Dhupia has appeared in Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, and a few other language films. She started her acting career in Hindi films with 2003 film Qayamat: City Under Threat. And then rose to fame after starring in Julie in 2004. Some of the movies in which she appeared are Chup Chup Ke, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Singh Is Kinng, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Shootout at Lokhandwala and more. She has been one of the leaders of MTV Roadies since Season 13. She also hosted BFFs with Vogue in 2018.

