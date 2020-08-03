Angad Bedi And Neha Dhupia Miss Their Families As They Celebrate Virtual Raksha Bandhan

Neha Dhupia recently took to Instagram to share pictures from her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her family. The actor posted a bunch of pictures while indicating that the family has been celebrating the special day virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pictures have been receiving a lot of love from their followers. Check it out:

Neha Dhupia on Raksha Bandhan

Actor Neha Dhupia recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from Raksha Bandhan celebrations that are happening at home this year. She posted a few pictures with her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi and husband Angad Bedi while wishing her followers on the special occasion. In the last few pictures, she can be seen holding a thali that is full of fruits and other sweets which is a part of Raksha Bandhan tradition and rituals. Little Mehr can be seen playing around and picking up the items on the thali while she spends some quality time with her family.

In the caption for the post, Neha Dhupia has spoken how special the occasion is, and how they have been spending it together. She has mentioned that they have been missing their families on this special day. She has also written that she hopes everyone who has a sibling is celebrating this festival with them, in person, and others are opting for a virtual medium. She has also indicated that their family celebrated Raksha Bandhan this year, by connecting through technology. Have a look at the post from Neha Dhupia’s Instagram here.

Neha Dhupia has lately been busy with her ongoing reality show, MTV Roadies Revolution. She had previously posted pictures from the upcoming episodes along with her co-stars Nikhil Chinapa, Prince Narula, and Raftaar. They can all be seen in the middle of the shoot in the pictures posted by Neha Dhupia. She has mentioned in the caption for the post that a few kids from Divya Prem Seva Mission visited the sets and were a part of the shoot. She also indicated that a few things went downhill with the episode heading towards a probable argument. Have a look at the pictures posted by the actor here.

