Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Slams 'chamchagiri' In Bollywood, Targets Neha Dhupia

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recently lashed out at those who are doing ''chamchagiri” in Bollywood and stated that it is a bigger threat than nepotism. She also called out a Bollywood actor for this act. Read on to know more details about this story:

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi slams 'chamchagiri' in Bollywood

Taking to her official social media handle, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi stated that “chamchagiri” is a bigger threat to Bollywood than nepotism. She then called out Neha Dhupia and said that she has no relatives in Bollywood, but is “suddenly” getting a lot of talk shows. In her tweet, the actor also mentioned filmmaker Karan Johar.

In her official social media post, the actor wrote, “Peeps it’s not #nepotisminbollywood one should aggravate against but 'chamchagiri'. I mean how did #nehadhupia suddenly get all these talk shows except that she is #karanjohar s new bestie and #femina Missindia 2002!! - shes no blood relative or star kid is she”. Here is the official social media post by the actor:

Peeps its not #nepotisminbollywood one shld aggravate against but chamchagiri. I mean how did #nehadhupia suddenly get all these talk shows except that she is #karanjohar s new bestie and #femina Missindia 2002!! - shes no blood relative or star kid is she 😊 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) August 7, 2020

The actor and painter, who is known for films like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Romeo Akbar Walter, Karma, Confessions and Holi, and others, also posted more tweets about issues concerning Bollywood on her Twitter handle. She also talked about being drunk in power, groupism, and nepotism. In one tweet, the actor stated that “absolute power corrupts absolutely”.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi then said that this philosophy about power is universal and applied to all fields. She wrote, “Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely...true in all fields. Be it #Politics or #Bollywood or anything. Perspective is everything. The egoistic & power-drunk mind ceases to see right from wrong. Just my two cents. Om Shanti”. Here is the tweet by the actor:

Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely...true in all fields. Be it #Politics or #Bollywood or anything. Perspective is everything. The egoistic & powerdrunk mind ceases to see right from wrong . Just my two cents. Om Shanti👃 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) August 7, 2020

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is a Bollywood actor who has starred in several hit films. She is also a singer and is known for albums like Dum Tara, Dole Dole, Zindagi, A-Ha, Iski Topi Uske Sarr, and others. She was married to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur from 1999 to 2007. Together, the duo has a daughter, Kaveri Kapur, who is also a budding singer.

