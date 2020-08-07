Neha Dhupia On Her Parents' Anniversary, Says ‘you Make 45 Years Look Like A Breeze'

Neha Dhupia’s parents are celebrating 45 years of marriage and on the occasion of her parents’ wedding anniversary, Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to mark the special day. Neha Dhupia’s Instagram post featured a family photo that showcased Neha’s parents and husband Angad Bedi. Further, Neha and Angad seem to be twinning in black outfits.

Neha Dhupia captioned the post as, “Happy anniversary ma pa ...you make 45 years look like a breeze !!!! Ek taraf #relationshipgoals wala hashtag aur ek taraf mere mataji aur pitaji ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ @pdhupia @babsdhupia @angadbedi ðŸ“¸ @rjdeigg”. Several fans showered their love on the Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. While some shared anniversary greetings in the comments section, some showered their love on Neha Dhupia. You can check out the Instagram post here:

The De Dana Dan actor Neha Dhupia is quite active on Instagram. Further, she also enjoys a huge fan following on the photo-sharing platform. As of date, Neha enjoys about 4.1m followers on Instagram. Neha often shares family pictures on her Instagram account. Further, her husband Angad Bedi appears to have featured in her posts several times.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Neha shared a cute family photo that featured her husband and daughter Mehr. The actor shared several family photos in the Instagram post. Further, Neha Dhupia’s family appears to be indulging in the Raksha Bandhan festivities in the post.

Neha captioned the Instagram post as "This is such a special Festival ... missing our family loads but hope all you fortunate ones celebrated with your brothers and sisters in person and for the ones who could nt ... celebrated like us ... virtually ! #stayhomestaysafe #happyrakshabandhan @hardydhupia @pdhupia @nehabedi2 @preetisikh @babsdhupia @angadbedi @mehrdhupiabedi". Several fans showered their love on the Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. You can check out the Instagram post here:

All images sourced from Neha Dhupia’s Instagram account

