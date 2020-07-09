Neha Dhupia Shows Hilarious Proof Of Husband Angad Bedi ‘taking Up’ Their Daughter’s Crib

Neha Dhupia recently shared a hilarious picture of her husband Angad Bedi sleeping in their daughter Mehr's crib. The picture has Angad taking up most of the space while sleeping on the crib while Mehr stands at a corner looking down at her father. Neha also hinted that this is not the first time that Angad has taken up the entire space in the bed.

Neha Dhupia shares a delightful post

The Lust Stories actor stated how Angad is taking up the whole bed 'again' in the post which was truly endearing to witness. The fans could not stop praising the adorable post. One of the fans hilariously wrote, 'Two babies in one bed' under the post. Take a look at the actor's post and some of the reactions of the fans to it.

Angad Bedi on the couple's pregnancy

Neha and Angad tied the knot in May in the year 2018 and welcomed their adorable munchkin Mehr in November 2018. Angad had recently graced his wife's talk show, #NoFilterNeha too wherein he had spoken about how they were expecting Mehr even from before their marriage and the way in which they broke the news to their parents. According to media reports, Angad revealed on the show that even though Neha's parents were fond of him, they were not expecting the news of her pregnancy.

The Pink actor said how he just blurted out the news to his wife's parents saying that they were going to have a baby. He revealed how there was a stark silence after he broke the news and that he could make out that Neha's mother did not take it too well. He added that the entire moment was extremely dramatic. The Inside Edge actor also hilariously added that he also got a sound scolding from his wife's parents. The couple also rang in their second wedding anniversary in May, during the lockdown.

On the work front, Neha was seen as a panelist for the popular reality show Roadies. She was also seen in the short film Devi which also starred Kajol and Shruti Haasan in a pivotal role. Meanwhile, Angad was seen in the second season of the web series Inside Edge which also stars Vivek Oberoi and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles.

