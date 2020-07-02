Neha Dhupia Encourages Body Positivity, Says 'your Weighing Scale Doesn't Define You'

Actor, host and reality TV show judge, Neha Dhupia has never shied away from voicing her opinion on issues that raise serious concerns in the society. Once again, Dhupia took to social media and expressed her thoughts on body positivity and the need for one to love themselves over everyone else. The Roadies Revolution gang leader shared a promo of herself from the reality TV show and spoke about being comfortable in one's own skin.

Neha Dhupia shares her '#beenthruthicknthin' story

Earlier on July 2 the actor-host took to Instagram to speak about body positivity by sharing a promo from her show Roadies Revolution and a bunch of throwback pictures, showcasing her journey over the years. In the promo shared by her, Dhupia spoke about gaining 23 kilos during her pregnancy and also expressed being afraid of not getting opportunities ahead in life.

However, she later expressed her gratitude to MTV for including her in the Roadies family and standing by her as a strong pillar of support. Along with sharing the posts, she also penned her feelings about how she would look at her old photos and worry about getting back into that shape, which led to her feeling unworthy in a long IG post. The caption of her post read:

Remember that photo of yourself from 5 years ago that makes you feel bad about your current weight? Well that same person 5 years ago had something else making her feel bad about her weight. We're programmed to feel unworthy, to feel not good enough.

Be kind to yourself and your body, it's the only one you've got! It took me a while to understand this and be proud and comfortable in my own skin. If you're reading this, DON'T waste as much time as I did! Your weighing scale doesn't define you, you do! ... #beenthruthicknthin

Check out her post below:

Neha is well-known for speaking her mind and has been a part of the Roadies family for several years now. During the COVID-19 lockdown, she along with other gang leaders Rannvijay Singh, Raftaar, Prince Narula and Nikhil Chinapa took virtual auditions of contestants. Now, the shoot has been resumed from June 27, 2020, onwards and new episodes were also telecasted.

