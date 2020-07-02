Snapped: Here's what Neha Dhupia, Anil Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, others were up to in Mumbai

The COVID-19 pandemic had brought the film industry to a standstill, perhaps for the first time in decades. While films and show still released Over-The-Top, numerous other aspects about the industry were closed down. One was the ever-bustling paparazzi.

However, as Unlock 1.0 kicked in, the shutterbugs were back on the streets. And despite stars not coming out like during the pre-COVID-19 era, the paparazzi seemed to be back in full force. The camerapersons managed to click numerous stars in Mumbai recently and all wore face masks amid the pandemic.

Stars in Mumbai

Anil Kapoor waved at the paparazzi as he stepped out for his dubbing session, and was clicked outside a studio in Juhu.

Tiger Shroff kept it casual, was also snapped at a sound studio in Juhu.

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were clicked outside a clinic in Bandra.

Saif Ali Khan was clicked outside his residence and was immersed on a phone call.

Neha Dhupia accompanied Angad Bedi to the airport as he headed for his journey. After sharing some light-hearted moments, they were courteous to pose for the cameras before they went their separate ways.

The Maharashtra government has allowed dubbing and other post-production activities, and also issued guidelines for shooting. While the shooting for TV shows and advertisements has restarted with safety precautions like a lighter crew, maintaining social distancing and wearing of masks, film stars are yet to step out for shooting in big numbers.

