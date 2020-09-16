Neha Dhupia Has Fans Excited As She Shares A Snippet Of NoFilterNeha With Sourav Ganguly

Neha Dhupia has returned for the fifth season of NoFilterNeha. The popular podcast has been a fan favourite for a long time and thus Neha Dhupia is back with a brand new season. This time, she spoke to the former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly. The actor seemed quite excited to have a chat with the former skipper and discuss various things along the way.

Neha Dhupia shares a snippet of the podcast with cricketer Sourav Ganguly

Despite the short snippet uploaded by Neha Dhupia, fans did manage to catch up on some key highlights that will be discussed on the podcast. Thus fans are quite excited to see what’s in store in the upcoming podcast with the cricket legend Sourav Ganguly. Over the past couple of months, podcasts have grown in popularity due to their ease of access. Thus the fifth season of NoFilterNeha featured this element in this new season. The entire podcast seemed to be done from the house itself. The celebrity guests on her podcast and Neha were stationed at their homes as the podcast was conducted. The guests and Neha were connected through a video call in which they could simply see each other effortlessly and thus discuss several things together.

Fans in the comments seemed quite excited for this particular podcast episode. The fans of Sourav Ganguly were delighted to see him talk about various aspects. They mentioned how excited they are to see him on NoFilterNeha and thus watch the episode as well. Fans poured in love for Sourav Ganguly and expressed their excitement to watch the episode soon enough.

Besides that, Neha Dhupia has started her journey on Roadies as the Gang Leader and her fans seem quite excited. The actor was seen posting several images from the set which were loved by fans. Previously, she also went on to share a snippet from the show where several key moments from the first few episodes were shown. Fans seemed extremely interested for the upcoming season and wished Neha all the best for her journey on Roadies.

