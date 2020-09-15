Superdude Cast Boats Of Ashmit Patel, Sofia Hayat, Neha Dhupia And Many Others

2011's reality TV show, Superdude aired on UTV Bindass and featured a total of 13 contestants, who compete with each other in a series of tasks to acquire the title of the ultimate winner. Based on the performances, each week a contestant who doesn't manage to impress the judges gets eliminated from the reality TV show. All the contestants of Superdude live in a custom-made house for the show, called the 'Dude Mansion'.

Also Read | 'RHONY' Cast: Luann De Lesseps, Ramona Singer & Other Members Of The Show

1) Ashmit Patel

The Bigg Boss four fame, Ashmit Patel not only hosted Superdude but judged the reality TV show. Patel gave dating tips to all the contestants of the UTV Bindass show for their performances, alongside Sofia Hayat. The 42-year-old actor is well-known for his appearance in Bollywood films like Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Awara Paagal Deewana, Raaz and Footpath to name a few.

2) Sofia Hayat

Sofia Hayat is a singer, actor and a television personality who hosted and judged Superdude alongside Ashmit Patel. Hayat has starred in several television shows and films, but her career catapulted after she featured in Bigg Boss seven as a contestant. Along with being a famous personality of the showbiz, the 35-year-old is also a spiritual guru.

Also Read | Sweet Bird Of Youth Cast: Know Who Featured In This 1962 Hollywood Classic

3) Madhura Naik

The popular actor-model, Madhura Naik co-hosted UTV Bindass's Superdude alongside Ashmit Patel and Sofia Hayat. Madhura has been one of the prominent faces of the television industry, known for starring in daily soaps like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Tumhari Pakhi, and Hum Ne Li Hai- Shapath to name a few. She also featured in Bollywood films including Good Boy, Bad Boy and Pyaar Impossible

4) Neha Dhupia

Former Femina Miss India 2002 winner and Bollywood actor-host, Neha Dhupia also featured on 2011's Superdude, but as a guest judge. Dhupia took the auditions of contestants alongside Ashmit, Sofia, and Madhura in Delhi. The MTV Roadies leader featured only in the first episode of Superdude.

Also Read | 'Love In Winterland' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This Hallmark Movie

5) Sohail Khan

Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan's younger brother, Sohail Khan was also one of the guest judges of Superdude, like Neha Dhupia. Sohail featured in the fourth episode of the UTV Bindass show. He shared some workout tips with the contestants for boosting their performance in the show.

Also Read | Silver Bullet Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Played In This Horror Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.