Neha Dhupia Gets Sanitised Before Shooting For 'Roadies', Says 'Back With Safety Checks'

On Friday night, Neha Dhupia shared a video and gave a sneak peek into how she got completely sanitised before she began shooting for Roadies Revolution. In the video, Neha could be seen getting sanitised by the spray. After this, she also got her temperature and oxygen checked. Sharing the video, Dhupia wrote, "Feels ... back to set life with all safety checks #roadiesrevolution back on the road." More so, she also thanked the team.

As soon as Neha Dhupia's post was up, actor Tillotama Shome was curious to know what the team had sprayed on the former's body. "Neha, what are they spraying on you? Chanel no? (Joking, but seriously what are they spraying on you been?)," wrote Tillotama in the comments section. As soon as Neha Dhupia caught a glimpse of the same, she replied that it was the 'disinfecting spray'.

Neha Dhupia gets sanitised on sets of Roadies Revolution

Strict sanitisation on the sets of Roadies Revolution presumably began after Rapper Raftaar, who is one of the mentors on Roadies Revolution, along with Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, took to his Instagram stories and informed fans that he has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Raftaar shared the news on Wednesday, September 9. More so, he added that he was isolated at home. "I wanted to give you an update. I had to go for Roadies and before that, I had to test for Covid-19. Two of my tests were negative, but the result which came today was positive. BMC has asked me to self-isolate," said Raftaar in the clip shared on his Instagram Story.

The shooting of Roadies Revolution was earlier put to a halt. However, the team began shooting for the show on Thursday. Neha recently posted a video in which the contestants were all geared up in their biking apparel. All of them cheered and expressed excitement as Neha panned the camera towards them. Take at some of Neha Dhupia's videos below.

As per the report of The Indian Express, the contestants of the show travelled to Mumbai a couple of weeks back and completed their quarantine period. A source close to the site added that the cast and crew had also undergone Covid-19 tests before they resumed the shoot.

