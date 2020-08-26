Neha Dhupia Shares Video Of Daughter Mehr Being Excited For 'No Filter Neha 5'; Watch

Recently, Bollywood actor and talk show host Neha Dhupia shared a fun video of daughter Mehr Dhupia, who seemed excited about the upcoming season of No Filter Neha. Neha Dhupia shared the video on her Instagram handle, which features little Mehr holding her teddy, as her father, actor Angad Bedi asks her to say the show’s name at one go. Take a look at the video:

Watch Mehr Dhupia’s cute reaction:

Fans react

As the video nears its end, Angad Bedi reacts to Mehr’s reply with a hearty laugh and calls her 'cute'. Soon after Neha Dhupia shared the video of her ‘home team’, fans were seemingly left in awe of the little munchkin, as they showered love on her in the comment section. Take a look at how fans reacted to Neha’s post:

Neha recently made it to the news when she teased a promotional clip of No Filter Neha. The clip witnessed actors Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, among others making shocking revelations about their lives off-screen. Take a look at the clip shared:

No Filter Neha

In 2016, Dhupia hosted the first season of the true-blue Bollywood podcast, No Filter Neha on the Indian music app Saavn. On her show, Neha interviews Bollywood celebrities, who spill lesser-known facts about their personal lives. The show received positive reviews, with over 2.3 million listeners the year it was launched.

Angad- on the professional front

Meanwhile, actor Angad Bedi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which follows the life of the Kargil war veteran, Gunjan Saxena. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the much-anticipated film hit the theatres on August 12, 2020. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Janhvi Kapoor in prominent roles.

(Image credits: Neha Dhupia Instagram)

