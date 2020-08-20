Neha Dhupia Participates In A Task With Contestants Of 'MTV Roadies'; See Pics

Neha Dhupia has been a part of MTV Roadies since season 14 and she has got a lot of attention for her part on the show. She recently took to her social media and shared a few stills from the latest shoot of Roadies. In the post, she is seen participating in tasks with contestants. Take a look at the posts here to know more about it.

Read Also | Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Shares Cryptic Post, Says 'It's Easier To Punch The Keyboard'

Neha Dhupia's latest stills from MTV Roadies

On August 19, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a post. In this post, she shared 4 stills from the set of the show. In this picture, she was seen in a pink sports top and black leggings in the post. To complete her look she sported a black and white jacket and long gumboots. In the first picture, she is seen posing in near the huts while in the second picture she is seen sitting on a tree.

Read Also | Neha Dhupia's "werk From Home" Video With Daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi Is Too Adorable; WATCH

In the third picture, she can be seen posing along with the other gang leaders of the show. She is seen standing beside Nikhil Chinapa, Raftaar and Prince Narula.

In the last picture, she is doing a task along with her the contestants of the show. In the caption of this post, she wrote "Even in the middle of the “shittiest” ðŸ’© task you ve jus got to look glamorous ðŸ˜Ž ... muah by @yountentsomo styled by @gurleengambhir #roadiesrevolution @mtvindia @mtvroadies ðŸ“¸ @rjdeigg". Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Neha Dhupia Says She 'loved Every Bit' Of Husband Angad Bedi's Film 'Gunjan Saxena'

Here is how the fan reacted to the pics

Read Also | 'Roadies Revolution' Contestant Tests Positive For COVID-19; Encourages Social Distancing

On professional front

Neha was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi. This short film featured Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam. This film released on Monday, March 2. According to IMDb, now she will be seen in the film Waah Teri Shaadi. This film is in its pre-production stage and the film is directed by Mr Moris. She will be seen with Amrita Rao in this film. For now, she is hosting and heading MTV Roadies as a leader.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.